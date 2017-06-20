 

Ribbon cutting for new Rutland Regional Emergency Department

Jun. 20, 2017, 3:40 pm by

News Release — Rutland Regional Emergency Department
June 16, 2017

Media Contact:
Peg Bolgioni
802.772.2843 or 802.353.3696
[email protected]

Ribbon Cutting for newly expanded and renovated Rutland Regional Emergency Department

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2017

Time: 10am-11am

Location: Emergency Department at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Directions: Head east on Allen Street, make right at light onto Stratton Road, follow signs to Emergency Department. Look for Emergency Room entrance.

Details: After 18 months- and three construction phases-$6 million expansion and renovation of Rutland Regional’s Emergency Department is finally complete.

• 1840 feet of new construction

• Completed partial renovations of current 13,757 sq. ft. space

• Treatment rooms expanded from 19 to 26 with addition of 5 behavioral treatment rooms and 2 isolation rooms that could be converted to behavioral health rooms

• New Security Office added

• New nursing station and staff support areas

• Project was designed with input from the ED staff

Goal of Project:

• Focus on maximum efficiency

• Improving patient privacy

• Improving patient transportation, work flow, and collaboration among care team members

Confirmed Speakers:

• Tom Huebner, CEO & President of Rutland Regional

• Dr. Todd Gregory, Medical Director, Emergency Department

Kevin Mullin, President of the Green Mountain Care Board

• Rutland Mayor David Allaire

• Susan Elliot, representative from Congressman Peter Welch’s Office,

Following event, there will be opportunities to tour the facility and speak with staff.

If there are other questions please feel free to contact me: 802.353.3696.

Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Ribbon cutting for new Rutland Regional Emergency Department"