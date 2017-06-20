 

Pollina: Tie government spending cuts to tax reform

Jun. 20, 2017, 10:58 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Progressive Party
June 19, 2017

Contact:
802-272-3765 / 229-5809

Montpelier, VT – Washington County Senator Anthony Pollina is calling on the Scott Administration to tie efforts to cut government spending to reforms of Vermont’s tax system.

Governor Scott recently asked agency heads to propose budgets that include spending cuts of 2% to 4%. But Pollina, interim Chair of the Vermont Progressive Party, says focusing only on budget cuts is a mistake and instead policymakers should support tax reforms benefiting middle and lower income families.

Pollina pointed to one proposal that would generate $80 million in new revenue without raising taxes on middle income families, as better than cutting needed services.

“We know that lower and middle income people pay a larger share of their income to fund schools and state government than wealthier folks do. And these are the same people who will bear the brunt of any cuts in education or government services. That is simply not fair.

“And it’s no wonder so many Vermonters are feeling hard pressed. Higher income Vermonters have seen their incomes double while those earning $100,000 or less saw minimal gains or actual drops in income.

“So, the same people who struggle hardest to pay for childcare and college, to pay the rent or afford a home make the biggest sacrifice when it comes to paying taxes. It’s not fair. And, it’s the part of the so called affordability problem the Governor and others choose to ignore.”

Progressive legislators have offered proposals to make the tax system fairer while generating new revenue and allowing tax cuts for moderate income Vermonters. One such proposal was introduced by Pollina and Senator Chris Pearson.

That plan would move Vermont more towards income to fund schools. It would extend the income sensitivity policy that most Vermonters already use to pay school taxes, by having higher income Vermonters pay based on the greater of their income or property values. According to the Joint Fiscal Office, it would generate an additional $80 million to invest in schools or be used to reduce property tax rates for middle and lower income families.

“These proposals deserve serious consideration but are ignored. Instead we keep chipping away at the budget, cutting services and making life harder for already hard pressed Vermonters, ” said Pollina.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , , , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Pollina: Tie government spending cuts to tax reform"