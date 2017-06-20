N.A. Manosh Corporation Commits Financial Resources to Lake Champlain Cleanup

News Release — N.A. Manosh Corporation

June 19, 2017

Manosh to donate 1% of water well drilling revenue to Lake Champlain International

Morrisville, VT—June 19, 2017:

To demonstrate appreciation of clean water, healthy communities, and Vermont, the N.A. Manosh Corporation is donating 1% of water well drilling revenue to Lake Champlain International (LCI), supporting efforts to make Lake Champlain drinkable, swimmable and fishable for future generations.

“We tend to take having access to clean, fresh water resources for granted, Lake Champlain included,” says Manosh Corporation’s owner and president, Nick Manosh. “To help ensure the future of our great lake as a premier fishery, economic engine, and recreational resource, Manosh is proud to support Lake Champlain International,” adds Manosh.

Lake Champlain International provides several programs to engage and educate all stakeholders, and Manosh’s contributions will help fund Healthy Waters, Healthy Children and Catch & Cook. Healthy Waters, Healthy Children educates and inspires students to become stewards of our freshwater resources. Catch & Cook provides at-risk youth a fishing and outdoor recreational experience, while educating them about the issues facing Lake Champlain.

According to a recent study led by University of Vermont’s’ Brian Voigt, in partnership with the Lake Champlain Basin Program, algae blooms and cloudy water can hurt tourism, home prices, and jobs—to the tune of $16.8 million in economic activity and 200 full-time jobs—in July and August alone. “These findings show that water quality in Lake Champlain and its surrounding basin is more than just an environmental concern,” says Voigt.

“We firmly believe that people hold the key to Lake Champlain’s future, and we’re delighted to thank the Manosh Corporation – not just for support, but for leadership in the business community. Healthy communities is a team sport,” says James Ehlers, Executive Director of LCI.

As a second-generation family-owned business, it’s important to Howard Manosh (founder) and his son Nick (current owner/operator) that the company respectfully serves Vermonters, and plays a leadership role in the local business community. “Water is a precious gift that we need to nurture for future generations, and I believe supporting LCI is the right and smart thing to do,” concludes Nick Manosh.