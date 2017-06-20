Communities to hold readings of Fredrick Douglass speech

News Release — Vermont Humanities

June 19, 2017

Contact:

Paul Marcus

(802) 695-2968

Amy Cunningham

(802) 262-1356

Vermont Communities to Hold Participatory Readings of Frederick Douglass’s Fourth of July Speech

Communities around Vermont will host participatory public readings of the abolitionist Frederick Douglass’s famous Independence Day speech on or around July 4.

Participating communities include Montpelier, Barre, Randolph, and Norwich. See the full list of Reading Frederick Douglass events.

“As we celebrate Independence Day, it’s a good reminder to check our assumptions about what freedom and justice means, because while the founders got a lot of things right, they somehow failed to understand the horrendous system they were supporting at the same time they were fighting for independence,” said Montpelier Mayor John Hollar in The Times Argus. Hollar has participated in several Reading Frederick Douglass events in Montpelier.

In 1852, Douglass, one of the nation’s greatest orators and abolitionists, was asked to speak at an event commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In his provocative speech, Douglass said, “This Fourth of July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn.” And he asked, “Do you mean, citizens, to mock me, by asking me to speak to-day?”

Douglass’s speech remains emotionally powerful and thought-provoking more than a century and a half after he gave it.