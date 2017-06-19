Vermont Foodbank receives donation from Northeast Association of Electric Cooperatives

News Release — Vermont Electric Cooperative

June 16, 2017

Contact:

Christine Hallquist

802-258-0674

[email protected]

Northeast Association of Electric Cooperatives donates $1100 to the Vermont Foodbank

The Northeast Association of Electric Cooperatives represents the nine electric cooperatives in the states of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York State. Together they provide electricity to over 120,000 members in these four states.

Electric cooperatives were formed by executive order in 1936 to provide rural America with electricity. Seventy percent of the United States landmass is served by electric cooperatives. Electric cooperatives are member-owned and operate under the Seven Cooperative Principles that govern cooperatives world-wide.

This year’s annual meeting was held in Woodstock, Vermont from May 24 through May 26 at the Woodstock Inn and Resort. The event pulls together Directors and CEOs from the NEAEC member organizations for several days of education, advocacy and planning.

As part of this event, the hosting state cooperatives, Washington Electric Coop and Vermont Electric Coop, suggested a worthwhile organization to benefit from a fund raising event. The organization that is chosen is normally aligned with the Cooperative principles of caring for others in our communities. At this year’s event a raffle was held to support the Vermont Foodbank. Attendees reached into their pockets and donated a total of $1,100 to the Vermont Foodbank. The mission of the Vermont Foodbank is to gather and share quality food and nurture partnerships so that no one in Vermont will go hungry. The Vermont Foodbank was founded in 1986 and now serves over 150,000 Vermonters annually.

This donation helps to reinforce the vision that Vermonters embody, where all are healthy, and have access to food every day, and our community takes action to eliminate hunger and poverty. This year the Foodbank is committed to providing fresh fruits and vegetables to Vermonters, strengthening relationships with organizations to address the roots of poverty, and reducing food waste while effectively improving the food security of Vermont’s most vulnerable citizens.

“We are so grateful for the generous support of the Northeast Association of Electric Cooperatives,” says Vermont Foodbank CEO, John Sayles. “They set a powerful example of how organizations across all sectors can come together to create a brighter and healthier future for our community. With 1 in 4 people in our state turning to the Vermont Foodbank for food assistance each year, this support is critical and will help transform the lives of many.”

For more information about how to help, go to www.vtfoodbank.org