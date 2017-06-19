 

Vermont Farmers Food Center in Rutland to host locally-sourced suppers

Locally sourced Thursday suppers At VFFC in Rutland

Vermont Farmers Food Center (VFFC) will be offering a locally sourced meal with seasonal produce every Thursday evening the rest of June & July starting at 5:30 pm until food is gone at VFFC on 251 West Street, home of the Vermont Winter Farmers Market in Rutland. The VFFC goal in serving this meal is to provide an opportunity for more of the Rutland community to experience & enjoy the freshness & better taste of locally grown produce in season. The weekly dinner provides an occasion for eating local food as an experience in community and the French concept of terroir, the belief that it does matter where our food comes from, and we do appreciate the hard working farmers providing us with real life giving nourishment. The $5 price for entrée is reasonable priced because our farmers are generous in their donations. Our farmers need to make a living so we need to pay them for the healthy food grown and used for these meals.

Thank you to all the farmers, volunteers and supporters who are participating in helping VFFC build on our strengths as a resilient community. We have accomplished much at VFFC but we still have far to go. Thank you for being there with us. Vermonters spend only 7% of our food dollar on Vermont products. We can do better. For your own good health, try to use & eat more Vermont produce whenever you can.

