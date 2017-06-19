Valley Vista and CDPHP Partner to Provide Addiction Treatment Services

News Release — Valley Vista

June 19, 2017

Contact:

John C. Caceres

802.222.5201 x327 – office

917.882.0900 – mobile

[email protected]

Ali Skinner

518.605.4497 – office

[email protected]

Bradford, VT – Valley Vista, the 99-bed inpatient alcohol and chemical dependency treatment center is partnering with CDPHP, a Capital District health plan with nearly 400,000 members, to provide addiction recovery services to the health plan’s managed care members. As a new CDPHP provider, Valley Vista offers addiction treatment services to adult men and women, as well as adolescents ages 13 to 17. The partnership became effective June 1, 2017.

“As we continue to serve a growing number of members who require addiction services, we are proud to expand our provider network to include Valley Vista,” said Robert Holtz, vice president of behavioral health at CDPHP. “This partnership will allow CDPHP members access the additional care services they need at a time and place that’s convenient,” added Robert.

Valley Vista inpatient treatment center offers CDPHP members comprehensive addiction rehabilitation services in a safe, secure, and therapeutic environment. The treatment facility uses a best practices abstinence-based approach that is rooted in 12-Step recovery programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous. The goal is to treat patients with the highest addiction acuity, often complicated by co-occurring mental conditions, to live a life that is happy, joyous and free from substance use disorder.

The Valley Vista inpatient program provides segregated treatment for men, women and adolescents from medically-supervised detox to discharge and comprehensive aftercare planning. Additionally, the Valley Vista adolescent program features educational services that facilitate reintegration into the school, as VT State Agency of Education recognized educators work with every child’s school system to ensure they have the opportunity to stay connected and on track. The facility also provides services for students enrolled in individualized educational programs (IEP).

“We are honored to be able to become a recognized provider within the CDPHP network,” said Rick DiStefano, Chief Operating Officer at Valley Vista. “As a provider of inpatient addiction treatment services, we offer an additional treatment option to those outstanding services already providing in New York State.”

Valley Vista inpatient services have been recognized by the state of Vermont and the Dartmouth Psychiatric Research Institute for its outstanding dual-diagnosis capabilities in addiction treatment. Valley Vista has also been commended by a leading insurance provider for outstanding outcome results as compared to other providers nationally.

More information about Valley Vista can be found by visiting www.vvista.net. To find out more about CDPHP, visit www.CDPHP.com.