Survivorship NOW to close July 31

News Release — Dragonheart Vermont

June 12, 2017

Contact:

Penni Cross

[email protected]

802-777-6505

Survivorship NOW Closes Its Doors After 6 Years of Cancer Wellness Programs

Dragonheart Vermont’s Board of Directors announces the closure of Survivorship NOW, a wellness center for cancer survivors in our community. Begun in 2011 and based in Williston, Survivorship NOW has helped 400 Vermonters with their cancer recovery. Survivorship NOW will continue its free wellness programs until July 31, 2017.

According to Executive Director, Penni Cross, “Dragonheart Vermont has worked tirelessly for 6 years to help Survivorship NOW thrive. Our goal has been to provide needed support services to help cancer survivors find their ‘new normal’ after their cancer diagnoses. This difficult decision to end the wellness center resulted after careful consideration of Survivorship NOW’s programs, costs, and community outreach. We concluded that it is time to move on to new goals.”

Dragonheart Vermont will continue its dedication to cancer survivors. The Organization plans to identify pressing needs for cancer survivor non-profits in our Vermont community and work to raise funds to provide support. The funds raised through the efforts of the Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival will continue to be directed toward specific community cancer support projects and programs in need. This year’s festival proceeds will go to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta to help build a new pavillion at the Camp’s South Hero campus.

Dragonheart Vermont will also gift $25,000 to eleven Vermont community cancer support projects to be distributed in August 2017.