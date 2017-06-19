Southern Vermont College Celebrates TRIO at Commencement

News Release — Southern Vermont College

June 19, 2017

Contact:

Marion Whiteford

802-447-6388

[email protected]

(Bennington, Vt.) – Twenty-nine students from the Class of 2017 who received diplomas at Southern Vermont College’s (SVC) recent Commencement Exercises on May 13 also celebrated the support they received from the TRIO Program, the Federal outreach and student service support program which provides services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

SVC’s federal TRIO grant, the only TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) program at a private college in Vermont, is administered through the College’s Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL). SVC’s CTL provides a full range of free academic support and career-building resources, including academic counseling, tutoring, learning differences support, and help with strategic skill development, such as organization and time management, delivered by highly trained professional staff, to help students achieve their highest potentials.

“SVC has received TRIO funding for over 30 years and hundreds of our students have benefitted from it,” said Melinda Maris, Associate Provost for Student Success and Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning at SVC. “We have many student success stories, thanks to TRIO, and are very proud of the support we can provide through this important program.”

The Federal TRIO program includes eight programs targeted to serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to postbaccalaureate programs. TRIO also includes a training program for directors and staff of TRIO projects.