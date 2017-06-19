Rutland Regional Medical Center receives support for breast imaging technology

News Release — Rutland Regional Medical Center

June 16 2017

2017 Green Mountain Gala Provides Support for 3D Breast Imaging Technology at RRMC

Killington, VT: On Saturday, June 10th, more than 275 people from the greater Rutland community came out in support of the Green Mountain Gala to benefit the 3D Breast Imaging Technology Campaign at Rutland Regional Medical Center. The hospital’s largest annual fundraiser, the Green Mountain Gala, was hosted for a second year at the Killington Peak Lodge at the top of the scenic Killington Mountain. Guests enjoyed a gondola ride to and from the Peak Lodge, breathtaking views, delicious food, dancing and a spectacular fireworks show to end the evening.

Rutland Regional Medical Center’s President, Tom Huebner said, “We are fortunate to live in a community with such a generous spirit”. By providing continued support for special events like the annual Green Mountain Gala, community members are helping to make a significant difference in enhancing and sustaining the high quality of healthcare we provide to our patients.” Huebner went on to say, “We thank our sponsors, guests and dedicated volunteers for their support of this event, with special thanks to a very thoughtful and talented 2017 Green Mountain Gala committee of volunteers, led by the Rutland Health Foundation’s Lynn Boynton, including Carolyn Gregory, Shannon Maass, Kirsten Marsh, and Laura Zmurko.”

One in eight women and one in 1,000 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat. Rutland Regional’s team of caring and compassionate breast care specialists are committed to breast cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment. As part of this commitment, Rutland Regional will purchase two new 3D breast imaging machines, with a goal of raising $350,000 to fully cover the cost of one new unit. The new 3D breast imaging machines will enhance the patient experience and provide our radiologists with clearer, more precise images.

“The technology has matured and has been perfected. With the acquisition of the new machines, Rutland Regional Medical Center will be the first facility in Vermont with this newest generation of three-dimensional technology,” said Rutland Radiologist, Dr. Dan Mitchell. “This is a leap forward in our technology, and I am excited for the community to be part of it,” continued Mitchell.

