News Release — Highland Center for the Arts

June 16, 2017

Media Contact:

Katie Gilmartin

[email protected]

802.533.9075

GRAMMY Award-Winning Roomful of Teeth to Play Highland Center for the Arts, Northeast Kingdom’s Newest Arts Venue

Roomful of Teeth will perform Monday, July 3rd at 7:00 pm on the mainstage of the Highland Center for the Arts. The opening act will begin at 6:00pm. The Center is located at 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro, Vermont. Tickets are $25.00 for Adults, $10.00 for Students, and are available online at www.highlandartsvt.org, or at the Highland Center for the Art’s Box Office. For more information email [email protected] or call us at (802) 533-2000.

Join us at the Highland Center for the Arts for the GRAMMY-winning a cappella ensemble Roomful of Teeth’s first-ever performance in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.

Roomful of Teeth mines the expressive potential of the human voice in a virtuosic explosion of sound like nothing ever heard before. Founded in 2009 by Brad Wells, the group gathers annually at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) in North Adams, Massachusetts, where they’ve studied with some of the world’s top performers and teachers. Their compositions utilize vocal styles such as Tuvan throat singing, Broadway belting, Persian classical, and Death Metal growls. With vocal acrobatics tempered with exquisite technique and moving creativity, this octet’s original approach to vocal music resonates with “mere whispers to moments of unearthly beauty” (The Seattle Times).

Roomful of Teeth has collaborated with various composers, performers, and artists, including Rinde Eckert, Fred Hersch, Glenn Kotche, Merrill Garbus (of tUnE-yArDs), William Brittelle, ACME (American Contemporary Music Ensemble), Nick Zammuto (of The Books), Toby Twining, ICE (International Contemporary Ensemble), Ted Hearne, Silk Road Ensemble and Ambrose Akinmusire.

For their Highland Center for the Arts debut, the ensemble will perform a full program that includes Partita for 8 Voices, a vocal composition by 34-year-old American composer and Roomful of Teeth vocalist, Caroline Shaw. The piece won the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2013, making Shaw the youngest recipient of the award to date. Other members of the ensemble include Eric Dudley, Esteli Gomez, Cameron Beauchamp, Dashun Burton, Martha Cluver, Virginia Warnken Kelsey, and Avery Griffin.

Opening for Roomful of Teeth at 6:00pm are Greensboro natives, soprano Mavis MacNeil and violinist Roy MacNeil. The brother and sister duo has been making music together in favorite Northeast Kingdom venues since they were small children, and bring their extensive experience in classical, folk, jazz, and popular music to the stage. Violinist Yejin Nikki Kim and pianist Sam Bulpin will join them for their Highland Center for the Arts debut.

The Highland Center for the Arts is thrilled to be a participant in the Vermont Arts Council’s year-long celebration highlighting the remarkable assortment of arts events that take place in our state.