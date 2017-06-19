Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule June 19 – June 23

News Release — Mayor Miro Weinberger
June 16, 2017
Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for June 19 – June 23, 2017:
Monday, June 19
5:00 pm Joint Planning Commission and City Council Form-Based Code Committee Special Meeting – Contois Auditorium, City Hall
Tuesday, June 20
11:45 am Fletcher Free Library Summer MegaMix Kickoff – Fletcher Free Library
Wednesday, June 21
8:00 am Mornings with Miro – The Bagel Café, 1127 North Avenue
6:30 pm Lake Monsters Home Opener First Pitch – Centennial Field
Thursday, June 22
8:00 am Charlie, Ernie & Lisa Radio Show – WVMT 620AM
Friday, June 23
No public appearances scheduled