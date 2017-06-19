Loggers’ Association Outstanding Leadership in Industry Award recipients recognized

News Release — Northeastern Loggers’ Association

June 15, 2017

Holleran and Hardy honored for outstanding leadership in the forest products industry

Bangor, Maine – The Northeastern Loggers’ Association (NELA) recently honored Robbo Holleran and Steve Hardy as the recipients of its 2016 Outstanding Leadership in Industry Award. NELA Board Secretary William Sayre presented the award at the Annual Loggers’ Banquet in Brewer, Maine in a ceremony attended by over 250 members of the Northeast’s forest products industry.

During the awards presentation Sayre told the audience, “Throughout the last quarter century, Robbo Holleran and Steve Hardy have clearly demonstrated what it means to be a leader in our industry. They are both tireless in their efforts to improve public understanding of the benefits of our working forests – and the vital role our industry plays in sustaining the rural economy, environment, and culture.”

Sayre continued “Good leaders contribute to their industry in many different ways. As teachers, they are leaders in the Vermont Forest Foundation and head the Education Committee of the Vermont-SFI. Hundreds, if not thousands of school children, teachers, legislators, and members of the general public are familiar with and have learned from Robbo’s famous tree cookie – showing the effects of sunlight, and thereby, forest management on the pace at which a tree grows. Good leaders show integrity and stand up for their industry. Steve and Robbo have testified before the legislature many times over the years on a wide scope of issues affecting our industry and our working forests.”

Sayre continued “Good leaders also believe in principles and purposes greater than themselves, and they inspire others to do the same. With traditional beliefs under assault on so many fronts, it is reassuring and inspiring that two individuals, Robbo Holleran and Steve Hardy stand strong, faithful, and true. It’s my privilege to present NELA’s Outstanding Leadership in Industry Award to Steve Hardy and Robbo Holleran.”

The Northeastern Loggers’ Association, headquartered in Old Forge, NY, is a trade group representing nearly 2,000 members of the Northeast’s logging, sawmilling, and paper industry. The Loggers’ Banquet is held each year immediately prior to the Northeastern Forest Products Equipment Exposition.