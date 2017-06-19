News Release — Green Mountain United Way

June 16, 2017

Green Mountain United Way 2017 Day of Caring Volunteer Day a success thanks to volunteers and local businesses

Barre, Vermont – June 16, 2017 – Green Mountain United Way celebrated Community Volunteerism on May 24th with two projects to support local nonprofit organizations for the 2017 United Way Day of Caring. Volunteers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, Northfield Savings Bank, Noyle W. Johnson Insurance and the community at-large, came together to improve the community garden and playground at The Family Center of Washington County and to work on indoor and outdoor projects at Good Samaritan Haven in Barrie. Volunteers collectively logged 150 hours of volunteer time – in just one day! These volunteers gave time equivalent to a roughly $3500 donation to these organizations through the United Way. The accomplishments at both the Family Center and Good Samaritan Haven were astounding and helped these organizations by going above and beyond what they are normally able to accomplish, all because of the ability of the United Way to bring groups together to accomplish large projects. In addition, The Skinny Pancake, Hunger Mountain Co-op, and Shaw’s Montpelier store all donated food and drinks to support volunteers on the Day of Caring.

Brooke Jenkins, Executive Director at Good Samaritan, stated, “the work these volunteers were able to do whittled down a list of projects that would have taken me, my staff, and our regular volunteers nearly 2 years to complete!”

The team at Washington County Family Center was equally enthusiastic, with Claire Kendall, co-director of The Family Center of Washington County, writing, “We are super excited that our gardens are cleaned up — we have families that don’t have access to gardening or fresh fruit or vegetables that are looking forward to planting. The classrooms will start planting soon for their farm to table summer veggie eating experience! Thank you Green Mountain United Way Volunteers!”

Photos of the Day of Caring can be viewed at www.gmunitedway.org/blog.

“It was fun and so glad we accomplished so much.,” said Janet Richardson, employee and volunteer from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont.

Ongoing opportunities to connect to the community through volunteering are available through Green Mountain United Way’s website at https://www.gmunitedway.org/take-actions/volunteer and United Way is always looking for more organizations to work with on large projects. If your organization has a large project that requires more than 10 volunteers, please contact Carrie Stahler at [email protected] or by phone at 613-3989.

The next Green Mountain United Way Volunteer Day of Caring will happen in mid-September.

“We cannot thank these volunteers and their employers enough for their generosity. So much good can be done for our communities by simply giving the gift of time. We at Green Mountain United Way are honored to be part of this cycle of giving and hope that everyone who participated built lasting relationships and understands how much their help means to the people served by these nonprofits in our community.”, said Tawnya Kristen, Executive Director of Green Mountain United Way.