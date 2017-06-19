 

Gov. Phil Scott’s public schedule for the week of June 17

Jun. 19, 2017

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 6/17/17 – 6/23/17

Saturday, June 17

No public events scheduled

Sunday, June 18

No public events scheduled

Monday, June 19

7:30 – 9:00 AM
Bethel Monthly Legislative Breakfast
Bethel Sandwich Shop, Main Street, Bethel, VT

1:00 – 2:30 PM
Lake Champlain Basin Program, Opportunities for Action
Champlain Memorial Lighthouse, Crown Point, NY

Tuesday, June 20

7:45 – 8:00 AM
Interview on WNYV-FM / WVNR- AM
Listen in the Middlebury, Brandon and Poultney areas at 94.1 FM

11:00 – 11:30 AM
Interview on Common Sense Radio with Bill Sayre
Listen at 96.1 FM, 96.5 FM, 101.9 FM and 550 AM or online at wdevradio.com

Wednesday, June 21

9:15 – 9:45 AM
Meet with Girls State Representatives
Room 11, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

5:00 – 6:00 PM
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Copley Hospital, 528 Washington Highway, Morrisville, VT

Thursday, June 22

1:30 – 2:00 PM (time subject to change)
Weekly Press Conference
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

2:30 – 3:00 PM
Meet with Boys State Representatives
House Chamber, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Friday, June 23

No public events scheduled

Please note that this schedule is subject to change

