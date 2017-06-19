Gov. Phil Scott’s public schedule for the week of June 17

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 6/17/17 – 6/23/17
Saturday, June 17
No public events scheduled
Sunday, June 18
No public events scheduled
Monday, June 19
7:30 – 9:00 AM
Bethel Monthly Legislative Breakfast
Bethel Sandwich Shop, Main Street, Bethel, VT
1:00 – 2:30 PM
Lake Champlain Basin Program, Opportunities for Action
Champlain Memorial Lighthouse, Crown Point, NY
Tuesday, June 20
7:45 – 8:00 AM
Interview on WNYV-FM / WVNR- AM
Listen in the Middlebury, Brandon and Poultney areas at 94.1 FM
11:00 – 11:30 AM
Interview on Common Sense Radio with Bill Sayre
Listen at 96.1 FM, 96.5 FM, 101.9 FM and 550 AM or online at wdevradio.com
Wednesday, June 21
9:15 – 9:45 AM
Meet with Girls State Representatives
Room 11, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
5:00 – 6:00 PM
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Copley Hospital, 528 Washington Highway, Morrisville, VT
Thursday, June 22
1:30 – 2:00 PM (time subject to change)
Weekly Press Conference
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
2:30 – 3:00 PM
Meet with Boys State Representatives
House Chamber, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
Friday, June 23
No public events scheduled
Please note that this schedule is subject to change