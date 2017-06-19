Find Waldo in Rutland

News Release — Phoenix Books

June 18, 2017

Contact:

Kristen Eaton

802.872.7111 (p)

802.872.7112 (f)

[email protected]

www.phoenixbooks.biz

Classic Book Character Celebrates Thirty Years, Continues to Create Summertime Fun to Support the Shop Local Movement

Rutland, Vermont – June 18, 2017: Where’s Waldo? In Rutland, of course! The iconic children’s book character in the striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-five local businesses throughout our community this July. Find Waldo Local is a great summer vacation activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses and the Shop Local movement in our community, including these partners:

Boys and Girls Club, 71 Merchants Row

Timco Jewelers, 59 Center Street

Rutland Optical, 28 Center Street

Wonderfeet Kids Museum, 11 Center Street

Rutland Area Food Co-op, 77 Wales Street

Handcarved by Ernie, 26 Center Street

Frogs and Lily Pads, 25 Center Street

Vermont Truffle Company, 37 Center Street

Bookmobile, 17 Center Street

Fruition, 56 Merchants Row

Rutland Chamber of Commerce, 50 Merchants Row

The Bakery, 122 West Street

Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row

Clay’s, 67 Merchants Row

Raw Honey Apparel, 5 Center Street

McNeil & Reedy, 81 Merchants Row

Castleton Downtown Gallery, Center Street Alley

Avanti Unisex Hair Salon, 52 Center Street

Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street

Col Cycling, 32 Merchants Row

Home Alternatives by Kindred Spirit, 116 West St.

Same Sun, 24 Center St.

Black Moon Games, 7 Evelyn St.

Speakeasy Cafe, 67 Center St.

…and, of course, Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center Street

Beginning July 1st, anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Rutland!” passport, which contains the names of all the participating sites, and get their passport stamped or signed for each Waldo they spot.

Collecting store stamps or signatures at twenty or more businesses will entitle diligent seekers entry into a grand-prize drawing on July 30th, with the top prize being a six-volume deluxe set of Waldo books. Whether entered in the grand prize drawing or not, everyone is invited to the Find Waldo in Burlington & Essex Grand Celebration on July 30th at 2pm at Phoenix Books Rutland, where attendees will get to participate in Waldo-themed activities and even meet Waldo himself!

This year marks the thirtieth anniversary of the Where’s Waldo? books. Martin Handford’s collections of crowd scenes swept the world in the late eighties, and since then have held a cherished spot on bookstore shelves the world over. There are now over 67 million Waldo books in print worldwide, and they’ve been translated into over thirty languages. An entire generation has grown up searching for Waldo and his cast of wandering companions. To celebrate such a special milestone, Waldo’s friend Wenda will also be hiding in Phoenix Books Rutland! Participants of Find Waldo Local will have double the fun searching for both Waldo and Wenda all month long.

Once again, in celebration of Waldo’s longevity and popularity, his American publisher, Candlewick Press, is teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and two hundred and fifty independent bookstores across the country for some hide-and-seek fun to encourage communities to patronize their local businesses. There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts for the entire month of July.

Phoenix Books Rutland is located at 2 Center Street in Rutland, Vermont. For more information, please call 802-855-8078 or visit www.phoenixbooks.biz.