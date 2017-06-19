News Release — Mayor Miro Weinberger

June 19, 2017

Contact:

Katie Vane

802.734.0617

City of Burlington Publishes Deleted EPA Climate Change Data to Website

Burlington Joins 13 Cities across the Country in Preserving Public Research on Climate Change

Burlington, VT – Mayor Miro Weinberger today announced that the City of Burlington has joined 13 cities from across the country, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, St. Louis, San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland, in preserving public research on climate change by posting the deleted Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Climate Change data pages to the City’s website on June 13. Burlington and other cities followed the lead of City of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who announced on May 7 that Chicago had posted the pages deleted by the Trump Administration. Chicago created a website called “Climate Change is Real,” encouraging other municipalities to post the climate change research to their cities’ websites.

“Climate change is real, and deleting federal web pages that contain years’ worth of research does not alter this global, scientific consensus,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger. “Residents of the United States deserve to have access to the EPA’s research on climate change, and to make informed decisions on how best to address one of the greatest challenges of our time.”

The deleted EPA Climate Change data pages provide scientifically-based information about climate change, the risk it poses to our health and environment, and what we can do to combat it. View these pages on the City of Burlington’s website here: https://climatechange.burlingtonvt.gov/.

Other cities, academic institutions and organizations can post the same information to their own websites by following the “Climate Change is Real” guidelines here: https://chicago.github.io/climatechangeisreal/.

Chicago recruited additional cities to help preserve this important information and ensure it remains accessible to the public. In addition to Burlington, the following cities have participated:

Atlanta, GA

Boston, MA

Evanston, IL

Fayetteville, AR

Houston, TX

Milwaukee, WI

New Orleans, LA

Philadelphia, PA

Portland, OR

San Francisco, CA

Seattle, WA

South Bend, IN

St. Louis, MO