World Refugee Day: Refugee documentary screening in Rutland

News Release — World Refugee Day

June 15, 2017

Contact:

Amanda Bailly

+518 526 0430

[email protected]

Hunter Berryhill

[email protected]

Christopher Louras

Email [email protected] to schedule an interview

WORLD REFUGEE DAY: SCREENING OF REFUGEE DOCUMENTARY

WITH FORMER RUTLAND MAYOR AND LOCAL ADVOCATES

Film screening and discussion in partnership with former Mayor Christopher Louras, Amnesty International and Rutland Welcomes

Former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras, who is believed to have lost his fifth reelection due to his support for local resettlement of Syrian refugees, will co-host a screening of a documentary film to encourage dialogue about welcoming refugees to the Rutland community.

Several new refugee families are expected to arrive in Rutland in the coming weeks. Rutland is already home to three refugee families.

The film, 8 Borders, 8 Days, tells the story of a fierce Syrian mother and her two kids, who traveled on a smuggler’s raft to Europe after not being accepted for resettlement in the U.S.

Rutland, V.T. — In a city that has gotten national attention as “ground zero” of the refugee resettlement debate in America, an event on World Refugee Day, June 20, will reopen the discussion with a new focus: how to move past the political divide and welcome the refugees expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The event will kick off with welcoming remarks from the man at the center of the conversation, former Mayor Christopher Louras who is believed to have lost his fifth reelection due to his support of local refugee resettlement.

The event will be a screening of the film 8 Borders, 8 Days, which follows a fierce Syrian mother named Sham and her two kids. The event will begin at 7:00pm in the 800-seat Paramount Theatre on June 20, 2017​. After the screening, there will be an interactive discussion with local leaders and refugee resettlement experts. The event is co-sponsored by Amnesty International, and Rutland Welcomes.

Rutland will be home to several new refugee families expected to arrive in the coming months, and is already home to three families.

“The majority of people in the United States who want to close our doors to refugees have never actually heard the voices of the people affected. This film tells the story of three of them, and they’re three of the strongest, most resilient human beings I’ve ever met,” said 8 Borders, 8 Days director Amanda Bailly.

For the last year and a half, Bailly has been following a Syrian family – a single mother and her two children – who were not accepted for resettlement to the US and instead traveled with smugglers in a raft to Europe. She traveled with them on their journey and has been filming with them in Berlin since they arrived. The resulting film, 8 Borders, 8 Days, is both a celebration of a strong mother and a close look at what happens when we close our doors to the people most in need. Bailly is originally from Albany, N.Y., and has been living in Beirut, Lebanon for the last two years. She has been working almost exclusively on the refugee crisis in the Middle East and Europe.

“We are very excited to welcome Amanda Bailly and help her share her documentary with the Rutland community,” said Hunter Berryhill, a Rutland Welcomes spokesperson. “It is important to realize that resettled families in Rutland are good, everyday people who have overcome extraordinary tragedy and obstacles in order to rebuild their lives. Amanda’s film is a unique opportunity for local Vermonters to gain a deeper understanding and compassion for their new neighbors’ refugee experience.”

Rutland Welcomes is a volunteer-run organization that assists refugee families as they begin their new lives in Rutland. Rutland Welcomes was founded in 2016 once Rutland City was selected to be a refugee resettlement site.

8 Borders, 8 Days premiered to sold-out screenings at the Florida Film Festival and Seattle International Film Festival, where it was also awarded a $50,000 impact filmmaking grant as the single film contributing most to the conversation on immigration in the US. It has been called “raw, emotional,” and “unblinking” and has already inspired communities across Florida, New York State, and Washington State to welcome refugees. On World Refugee Day, the film will be made available for people to sign up to host screenings across the country.

EVENT INFO:

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

The Paramount Theatre

30 Center St, Rutland, VT 05701

7:00 Opening remarks by former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras

7:15 8 Borders, 8 Days screening (60 minutes, Arabic with English subtitles)

8:15 Interactive discussion with Amanda Bailly, Director of 8 Borders, 8 Days;

and representatives from Rutland Welcomes and USCRI/VRRP