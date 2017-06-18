Vermont Studies the Impact of Block Chain Technology

WILLISTON, VT. and BOSTON, MA – An article from Coindesk confirms that the state of Vermont has commissioned a study to determine the economic costs and benefits of blockchain technology. Blockchain is a distributed database used to maintain a continuously growing list of records, called blocks. Each block contains a timestamp and a link to a previous block. Blockchains are inherently resistant to modification of the data and once recorded the data in any given block cannot be altered retroactively without the alteration of all subsequent blocks and the collusion of the network. The first blockchain was implemented as a core component of the digital currency bitcoin, where it serves as the public ledger for all transactions. Now blockchain is being used all over the world to improve other businesses including health care, land record systems, and investments.

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.