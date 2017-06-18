Student winners announced in high school communications competition

News Release — Vital Communities

June 15, 2017

Contact:

Nancy LaRowe

[email protected]

802.291.9100 x106

VitalCommunities.org

Student Winners Announced in Local First Alliance Upper Valley High School Communications Competition

Print, Television and Radio Public Service Announcements Go Public this Summer

June 15, 2017 – White River Junction, Vt. – Three local high school seniors will have their original public service announcements (PSAs) promoted region-wide this summer after being named winners of the fourth annual Upper Valley High School Communications Competition. Through the annual competition, high school seniors at Hartford Area Career and Technology Center develop PSAs for Local First Alliance, a program of Vital Communities that promotes, encourages and supports local businesses to strengthen the local economy.

“The students used to create ad campaigns for imaginary products that I would make up,” said HACTC Media Arts Teacher Felicia Allard. “Partnering with Local First Alliance gives the students the chance to create a campaign for something that is real and part of our community. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

As part of the students’ year-end project, class members designed Local First Alliance PSAs for print, video and radio highlighting the theme “Community Matters.” Local First Alliance members with communications, marketing and design expertise visited the students three times during the semester to provide guidance and offer a more realistic glimpse of what it’s like to work with a client. Students met with representatives from Great Eastern Radio, King Arthur Flour, Mascoma Savings Bank, Co-op Food Stores, DailyUV, Skinny Pancake, the School for Cartoon Studies, and Vital Communities. The students’ final PSAs help build their portfolios as they move on to college and careers after graduation.

This year’s winners are:

Print Winner: August Kuhn of Orange, N.H. – Mascoma Valley Regional High School

Radio Winner: Nichole Walker of Enfield, N.H. – home study student

Video Winner: Shannon McGonis of East Thetford, Vt. – home study student

The winning PSAs are available at VitalCommunities.org/LocalFirst. All will be promoted throughout the Upper Valley over the next year.

For more information on Local First Alliance or the Upper Valley High School Communications Competition, contact Nancy LaRowe at [email protected].