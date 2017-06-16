News Release — Weston Playhouse Theatre Company

June 14, 2017

Contact:

Lucy Southwell

Tel. 802-824-8167 x 107

Email: [email protected]

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Presents: Once – Beginning June 27th

This Vermont premiere is a must-see. ONCE won eight awards at the 2012 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Based on the film of the same name, ONCE also won the 2008 Academy Award for Best Original Song.

This musical hit from stage to screen will open the 2017 Mainstage season at the Weston Playhouse. Set in Dublin, this soaring romantic tale chronicles the chance meeting of an Irish street musician and a young Czech woman. The musical features an ensemble of actor/singer/musicians, who together discover tenderness in unexpected places and reaffirm the power of music to connect us all.

ONCE is directed and choreographed by Weston’s recently appointed Associate Artistic Director Michael Berresse, a Tony and Olivier-nominated actor and OBIE Award-winning director. The pub-like setting is filled with a dozen actors who sing, dance, and play numerous instruments, making them both the cast and the orchestra of the entire show.

This “don’t miss” experience begins one half hour before curtain, when audience members can join the actors in the theatre or onstage for a non-alcoholic beer or birch beer, as they serenade the audience with rousing Irish music.

For an insider’s perspective of the show, don’t miss the pre-show Director’s Talk on 6/27, 6/28, 6/29, and 6/30 and the matinee on 7/1. Audiences attending the Sunday matinees on 7/2 and 7/9 are invited to remain for a Talkback with the cast and crew.

ONCE runs June 27 through July 15 at the Weston Playhouse on the Village Green (12 Park Street in Weston). Show times are Tues-Sat at 7:30pm, Wed and Sat matinees at 2:00, and Sun matinees at 3:00. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office from 10:00-6:00pm at 802-824-5288 or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.