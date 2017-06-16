Unemployment rate stays at 3.1 percent

Vermont’s unemployment rate stayed flat in May, after preliminary data in April showed the rate’s first uptick since 2009.

The unemployment rate remains at 3.1 percent in May, compared to a nationwide unemployment rate of 4.3 percent.

Vermont is tied with Wisconsin and Iowa for the eighth-lowest unemployment rate in the country, behind Colorado (2.3 percent), North Dakota (2.5 percent), Hawaii (2.7 percent), New Hampshire (2.9 percent) and, South Dakota (2.9 percent).

From April to May, the data also show that the number of people either working or actively seeking work is down 950. The number of people working decreased by 1,150, and the number unemployed increased by 200. However, those are not considered statistically significant.

Lindsay Kurrle, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor, said May is a time of the year when a combination of new construction jobs and the school year ending creates “a unique opportunity” for the state “to better inform young people about employment opportunities in the construction industry.”

“Summer youth programming is nearly in full swing and provides numerous opportunities for seasonal employment as well,” Kurrle said. “Anyone interested in finding work in Vermont – young or old – should contact their local American Job Center to learn about current employment and training opportunities available.”