 

Unemployment rate stays at 3.1 percent

Jun. 16, 2017, 2:46 pm by Leave a Comment

Vermont’s unemployment rate stayed flat in May, after preliminary data in April showed the rate’s first uptick since 2009.

The unemployment rate remains at 3.1 percent in May, compared to a nationwide unemployment rate of 4.3 percent.

Vermont is tied with Wisconsin and Iowa for the eighth-lowest unemployment rate in the country, behind Colorado (2.3 percent), North Dakota (2.5 percent), Hawaii (2.7 percent), New Hampshire (2.9 percent) and, South Dakota (2.9 percent).

From April to May, the data also show that the number of people either working or actively seeking work is down 950. The number of people working decreased by 1,150, and the number unemployed increased by 200. However, those are not considered statistically significant.

Lindsay Kurrle, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor, said May is a time of the year when a combination of new construction jobs and the school year ending creates “a unique opportunity” for the state “to better inform young people about employment opportunities in the construction industry.”

“Summer youth programming is nearly in full swing and provides numerous opportunities for seasonal employment as well,” Kurrle said. “Anyone interested in finding work in Vermont – young or old – should contact their local American Job Center to learn about current employment and training opportunities available.”

Filed Under: Business & Economy, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With:
Erin Mansfield

Erin Mansfield covers health care and business for VTDigger. From 2013 to 2015, she wrote for the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Erin on Twitter @erin_vt

Latest stories by Erin

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Unemployment rate stays at 3.1 percent"