News Release — Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity

June 16, 2017

Contact:

Joan White

(802) 862-2771 ext. 744

[email protected]

NEW AMERICANS CONTRIBUTE TO CHITTENDEN COUNTY

New Americans contribute significantly to Chittenden County’s housing values, GDP, and job market according to a new report released by the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO). This report addresses the negative stereotypes surrounding immigrants, documenting the wide range of benefits provided by our New American neighbors.

Jan Demers, Executive Director of CVOEO says, “This document provides a much-needed resource for Chittenden counties’ nonprofits, local and state agencies, and for-profit businesses as we advocate for our new neighbors, forge new and strengthen existing partnerships, and reach out to funders and individual donors. Our community will be stronger for everyone.”

Produced for CVOEO by Alex Duchac, graduate of the Vermont Commons School and member of Vassar Class of ’21, this report will give the first detailed look at how immigrants impact Vermont’s largest county. Among the significant discoveries included in the report are that, since 2009, New Americans have increased home values by $25M, they have added over $712M to the GDP of Chittenden County, and they have saved more than 270 Vermont manufacturing jobs. The complete report, detailing many other positive impacts, can be viewed here.

CVOEO would also like to thank all those who lent their expertise to the process including Dr. Pablo Bose (University of Vermont), Diana Colangelo (Burlington Community and Economic Development Office), Denise Lamoureux (Vermont State Refugee Coordinator), and Whytnee Bush (Vermont Office of the Attorney General) among many others.