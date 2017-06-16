 

McClure Foundation Board Announces Leadership Transition

Jun. 16, 2017, 8:18 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — The Vermont Community Foundation
June 15, 2017

Contact:
Zoe Pike
802-388-3355 ext. 285
[email protected]

The board of the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation, a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation, announced that it has elected Lois McClure as president emerita, Barbara Benedict as president, and Rebecca Henry as vice president. The transition brings together three generations of the McClure family to lead the foundation and its work to make career and college education accessible to all Vermonters.

“We three generations of McClure women are honored to serve as directors of the foundation, along with David Rahr, Janet McLaughlin, Anne Mook, Tim Donovan, and Dan Smith,” said Benedict. “Together, we work to honor my parents’ belief that philanthropy should make a lasting difference and that we all succeed most by helping others succeed.”

The transition comes shortly after the McClure Foundation announced $381,395 in grants for the 2017-18 school year to programs promoting career training and college education for Vermonters with a focus on low-income students, first-generation college students, adult learners, and veterans. The McClure Foundation is guided by a vision of a vibrant Vermont economy in which no promising job goes unfilled for lack of a qualified applicant.

