 

We made it! Thank you for helping us raise $200,512.

Jun. 16, 2017, 6:11 am by Leave a Comment
Dear Readers,

We made it! Thank you for supporting our spring fundraising drive. We are so grateful to the 1,400 readers who contributed $200,512 over the past six weeks.

None of this would have been possible without the very generous support of our readers, The McClure Foundation, Vermont Journalism Trust Board and other major donors who contributed to the matching fund challenges throughout the fund drive.

Many thanks to our friends at Onion River Sports for the bikes we will be raffling off to two lucky winners on Monday.

VTDigger is now in a strong position to continue producing the kind of hard-hitting journalism you expect. Thank you for making our work possible.

In this video Morgan, Tiffany, Elizabeth, Jasper and Erin talk about why watchdog journalism matters.

Thank you for investing in VTDigger.

We are so grateful for your help.

Anne Galloway
Editor, VTDigger

