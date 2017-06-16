Federal Gun Charge Brought Against Shrewsbury Man

News Release — U.S. Department of Justice

June 15, 2017

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that a federal grand jury has returned a two-count indictment charging Frank Weir, 55, of Shrewsbury, with possessing a machine gun without a permit and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Both counts identify the same Thompson U.S. Navy 1928 submachine gun, .45 caliber (manufactured by Colt).

Weir is currently in state pursuant to the State’s second-degree murder charge against Weir for the shooting death of Donna Marzilli on February 15, 2016. The machine gun at issue in this federal case is not alleged to be involved in the Marzilli shooting. An arraignment in federal court on the federal charges has not yet been scheduled.

The United States Attorney emphasizes that the charges contained in the indictment are merely accusations and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and he is proven guilty. Under the National Firearms Act, a person may not possess a machine gun unless it is registered to that person in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Violation of this offense carries a maximum penalty of ten years. Under the Gun Control Act, it is unlawful to possess a firearm with an obliterated serial number. This offense carries a maximum sentence of five years. If he is convicted, the Court would determine

the actual sentence after consideration of the advisory sentencing guidelines.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and

Explosives and the Vermont State Police. The United States is represented by Joe Perella. Weir is represented by Peter Langrock, Esq. of Middlebury.