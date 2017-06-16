Comment Policy
Bob Stannard: A reflection of Christian values
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Bob Stannard, an author, musician and former lobbyist. This piece first appeared in the Bennington Banner.
Imagine there’s no heavenThere was a time when Christians cared about things like honesty, integrity and doing unto others as they would have done to them. It was not long ago when people of faith would have been aghast and disgusted by the thought of a president who is a chronic liar, who cheats on his spouse(s), who cheats his workers and customers and who turns a blind eye on an assault from our enemies.
Something happened along the way. Somewhere, somehow those who once professed that “family values” were all-important abandoned those values. Those who called themselves Christians once stood for the abolition of slavery and treating all people fairly.
Those days are gone. Many, but most certainly not all, who profess to call themselves Christians and believe in the teachings of Jesus have failed in their quest. We have strived to be a nation of laws and to maintain a bright line between religion and politics. Today that line is blurred at best and might be entirely dissolved. This is not good on many levels. Our founders could clearly see the necessity to keep them separate. It’s especially disconcerting when those who shout out in the name of their religion have lost their way.
Try as hard as we might, religion has always strived to influence the political process. Billy Graham, Jerry Falwell, Pat Robertson and others have tried to influence our elected leaders. They have predominantly supported Republican candidates, which is their prerogative, but it begs the question: What happened to these folks? They have consistently held strong beliefs on issues like abortion and science versus religion; however, somewhere along the line some decided that being truthful and of good moral character were no longer virtues worth fighting for. Where’s the moral outrage?
It’s especially disconcerting when those who shout out in the name of their religion have lost their way.
Here is an excerpt from Emma Green’s article on the Rev. Franklin Graham: “Graham takes comfort in Trump’s election. ‘He did everything wrong, politically,’ Graham told me. ‘He offended gays. He offended women. He offended the military. He offended black people. He offended Hispanic people. He offended everybody! And he became president of the United States. Only God could do that.’ Now, there’s ‘no question’ that God is supporting Trump, Graham said. ‘No president in my lifetime … is speaking about God as much as Donald Trump does.’”
I’ve always been leery of those who use God for their own personal gain and to use that gain to impose their political views on others. Billy Graham’s estate was valued at $25 million. That money didn’t come from inventing a new product. It came from persuading people to simply give him money so he could promote his political agenda.
If Franklin Graham supports offending people and supports a lying and cheating president maybe it’s time to ask, “What would Jesus think?”
