Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

June 14, 2017

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Launches Multispecialty Practice

BENNINGTON, VT—June 14, 2017—Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) has opened a Multispecialty Practice office, combining existing specialties together in one space for improved coordination and patient convenience. The specialties include gastroenterology, infectious disease, neurology, pulmonology, and rheumatology. The practice is located in suite 307 of the Medical Office Building at 140 Hospital Drive in Bennington.

“Sometimes patients with a single condition—like certain types of lung disease or gastrointestinal problems—may need to see several specialists,” said Trey Dobson, chief medical officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and medical director of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. “By bringing this team of doctors together, we improve our providers’ ability to coordinate care and simplify care for patients.”

Patients will be able to schedule visits for multiple providers with a single call to the SVMC Multispecialty Practice. Whenever possible, the office staff will coordinate to allow adjacent appointments. The physicians in the office will also find it more convenient to communicate with each other about patients they share.

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center completely remodeled the space on the third floor of its Medical Office Building to improve the patient experience. Walls were reinsulated to improve sound proofing and privacy. Thoughtful colors, lighting, and furniture choices were selected to improve patient comfort and experience. In addition, a new spacious procedure room will enable the SVMC Multispecialty Practice physicians to perform procedures more conveniently for patients.

For more information about all of the physicians, the conditions they treat, and their contact details, visit svhealthcare.org/multispecialty.