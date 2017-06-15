 

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Launches Multispecialty Practice

Jun. 15, 2017, 8:10 am by Leave a Comment

News Release –Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
June 14, 2017

Media Contact:
Ashley Brenon Jowett
Phone: 802.447.5019
Fax: 802.447.5214
[email protected]

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Launches Multispecialty Practice

BENNINGTON, VT—June 14, 2017—Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) has opened a Multispecialty Practice office, combining existing specialties together in one space for improved coordination and patient convenience. The specialties include gastroenterology, infectious disease, neurology, pulmonology, and rheumatology. The practice is located in suite 307 of the Medical Office Building at 140 Hospital Drive in Bennington.

“Sometimes patients with a single condition—like certain types of lung disease or gastrointestinal problems—may need to see several specialists,” said Trey Dobson, chief medical officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and medical director of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. “By bringing this team of doctors together, we improve our providers’ ability to coordinate care and simplify care for patients.”

Patients will be able to schedule visits for multiple providers with a single call to the SVMC Multispecialty Practice. Whenever possible, the office staff will coordinate to allow adjacent appointments. The physicians in the office will also find it more convenient to communicate with each other about patients they share.

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center completely remodeled the space on the third floor of its Medical Office Building to improve the patient experience. Walls were reinsulated to improve sound proofing and privacy. Thoughtful colors, lighting, and furniture choices were selected to improve patient comfort and experience. In addition, a new spacious procedure room will enable the SVMC Multispecialty Practice physicians to perform procedures more conveniently for patients.

For more information about all of the physicians, the conditions they treat, and their contact details, visit svhealthcare.org/multispecialty.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Launches Multispecialty Practice"