Reel Fun Vermont expands for 2017

June 14, 2017

Media Contact:

Rochelle Skinner

802-522-0841

Chris Adams

802-236-1560

18 Vermont State Parks now offer fishing program

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont State Parks and the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department have expanded the popular “Reel Fun Vermont” program for 2017, meaning added fishing opportunities for park visitors statewide.

“We’re excited to offer Reel Fun at six more state parks this summer, making fishing easy and accessible to even more park campers and day visitors,” said Chris Adams, information specialist with Vermont Fish & Wildlife. “Many Vermont State Parks offer tremendous fishing opportunities and we’ve made it our objective to help folks enjoy the sport by offering them the resources to wet a line during their park visit.”

Created in 2015, the “Reel Fun Vermont” program provides park visitors with free, loaner fishing equipment to use at any of the participating state parks. The program is now available at 18 different state parks throughout Vermont.

The following state parks will be participating in the initiative in 2017: Grand Isle, Button Bay and Burton Island State Parks on Lake Champlain; Bomoseen State Park on Lake Bomoseen; Branbury State Park on Lake Dunmore; Brighton State Park on Spectacle Pond; Camp Plymouth State Park on Echo Lake; Elmore State Park on Lake Elmore; Emerald Lake State Park; Gifford Woods State Park on Kent Pond; Half Moon State Park on Half Moon Pond; Lake Carmi State Park; Lake St. Catherine State Park; Little River State Park on Waterbury Reservoir; Silver Lake State Park; Stillwater State Park on Groton Lake; Wilgus State Park on the Connecticut River; and Woodford State Park on Adams Reservoir.

In addition to being able to sign out loaner rods, reels, fishing line and an assortment of lures, park visitors will have access to a fishing guide publication for the various “Reel Fun” parks, developed by Vermont Fish & Wildlife.

The guides include information about each waterbody including a lake, pond or river map, a list of fish species present, fishing tips and techniques applicable to the waterbody, and information about obtaining a Vermont fishing license.

Introductory fishing clinics coordinated through the “Let’s Go Fishing” program will also be held at many of the parks during the summer, helping people new to the sport learn the basics of fishing. Lastly, a full “Reel Fun Week” will be held from July 10 to July 17 to celebrate fishing at Vermont State Parks.

“State parks and fishing fun go hand in hand,” said Adams. “Whether you want to fish from shore or take out a canoe, kayak or paddleboat, all of the Reel Fun parks are great spots to enjoy the sport of fishing with family and friends. Not to mention, the variety of fish species found at many of the parks is remarkable. You just never know what you might catch!”

To find out more about Vermont State Parks, make a camping reservation or learn about day use, visit www.vtstateparks.com.

To learn more about fishing in Vermont or to purchase a fishing license, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com.