News Release — Montpelier Alive
June 14, 2017
Contact:
Ashlea Smith
Phone: 662-279-6566
Email: [email protected]
Montpelier Alive Extends Parade Application Deadline
July 3rd Parade Applications Due Tuesday, June 20th
Montpelier Alive is extending the July 3rd Parade Application deadline due to the large amount of interest in the Union Mutual July 3rd Parade Competition. The deadline for both competitor and non- competitor parade applications has been extended to Tuesday, June 20th. There is no cost to enter the July 3rd Parade or the Union Mutual July 3rd Parade Competition, but all participants must submit an application to receive a spot in the parade.
The Union Mutual July 3rd Parade Competition will feature two awards: Best Performance Award, whatever your talent, Montpelier wants to see it and Best “Green” Float Award. Best Green Float Competitors are challenged to create patriotic floats, costumes, and decorations showcasing Green Initiatives. Each grand-prize winner will receive $1,000 in cash, post-event press, a trophy, and most importantly, bragging rights! Winners will be chosen by judge and spectator voting. Parade spectators are invited to vote for their favorite parade entries at www.montpelieralive.org/parade from 6-8 pm on July 3rd. Parade guidelines and applications are available at montpelieralive.org.