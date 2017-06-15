June 24 Fun Run/Walk benefits food-insecure Vermonters

News Release — University of Vermont Medical Center

June 14, 2017

Contact:

Lynn Adamo

802-371-4375

[email protected]

Berlin, VT – Fitness buffs and those looking to stroll for a good cause can help food-insecure Vermonters get the essentials they need by joining Saturday, June 24’s five-mile Fun Run/Walk around Berlin Pond.

All proceeds benefit the Health Care Share food program, a collaboration between Vermont Youth Conservation Corps (VYCC) and The University of Vermont Health Network – Central Vermont Medical Center (CVMC). Additional support is provided by Hunger Mountain Co-op.

Pre-register by Wednesday, June 21 for $20, or register at the race tent, near the starting line, the day of the event for $25. The fee includes a race T-shirt.

The event kicks off with a Kids’ Fun Race at 8:45 a.m. Adults start walking and running at 9 a.m.

The Health Care Share provides local farm-fresh food, nutrition education and healthy cooking classes to patients and community members in need. Each week of the growing season, nearly 1,000 people across Vermont receive a share of fruit, vegetables, herbs and pasture-raised poultry from VYCC’s Richmond farm.

“Helping Vermonters get the fresh food they need couldn’t be easier – just put one foot in front of the other,” said Monica Urquhart, race director and CVMC’s manager of Employee Relations, Health and Wellness.

All parking for the Fun Run/Walk is at the Berlin town clerk’s office on Shed Road. No parking is permitted along the race course.

Registration forms and full event details are available at cvmc.org/fun-run.

To learn more about the event or how you can give the gift of fresh food to a family in need, call 802-371-4191 or contact race directors Robert Patterson at [email protected] or Monica Urquhart at [email protected].