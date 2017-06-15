 

Downs Rachlin Martin attorneys recognized by Chambers USA

Jun. 15, 2017, 8:53 am by Leave a Comment

News Release – Downs Rachlin Martin
June 14, 2017

Contact:
Joseph L. Choquette III
802-225-5510

Eighteen DRM Attorneys Recognized as Leading Lawyers by Chambers USA

(Burlington, Vt.) Eighteen attorneys at the northern New England law firm Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC have been recognized in Chambers USA 2017, and the firm is highly ranked in all areas of law for which the firm is evaluated, earning band 1 status in a comparative analysis for corporate and commercial work, intellectual property, labor and employment, litigation and real estate/land use. The selections were announced in late May.

Noteworthy in this year’s announcement is the prominence of two DRM attorneys who have been listed for many years. Retired Litigator Robert Rachlin, who is associated with the Burlington office and Labor and Employment Attorney Peter B. Robb of the Brattleboro office are listed as “Senior Statesmen” in their respective fields. Rachlin is singled out as a “Senior Statesman” for the thirteenth straight year.

Other DRM attorneys ranked in Chambers, by practice area, are corporate/commercial attorneys Thomas H. Moody, Paul H. Ode, Jr., Wm. Roger Prescott and David J. Sylvester; captive insurance attorney Kathleen H. Davis; intellectual property attorneys Peter B. Kunin and Lawrence H. Meier; labor and employment attorneys Timothy E. Copeland, Jr., Johan W. E. Maitland and Elizabeth Rattigan; litigation attorneys Marc B. Heath, Walter E. Judge, Jr. and Robert Luce; and real estate/land use attorneys William J. Dodge, Scott Jaunich and Peter D. Van Oot.

Chambers and Partners is a global organization that has been researching and ranking US law firms on criteria that include technical expertise, business acumen, prompt delivery and value since 1999. The listings, which are revised each year, are based on direct attorney interviews, competitor and client evaluations and overall effectiveness of attorneys and their departments. Law firms and lawyers are ranked in bands 1-6, with band 1 being the highest.

From offices located in Vermont and New Hampshire, DRM represents regional, national and international entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, technology businesses and Fortune 100 companies. The legal services provided by the firm include bankruptcy and business restructuring, general business, captive insurance, renewable energy and telecommunications, health law, intellectual property, labor and employment, litigation, real estate and land use, environmental, taxation and trusts and estates, as well as legislative and regulatory services through the firm’s Government and Public Affairs group. DRM is the exclusive member firm in Vermont for Lex Mundi – the world’s leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in 100+ countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.drm.com.

