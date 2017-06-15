Burlington Wine & Food Festival Partners with Good Food Truck for ArtsRiot Truck Stop

News Release — Burlington Food and Wine Festival

June 15, 2017

Media Contact:

Anna McMahon

802-658-7939 ext. 32

[email protected]

Mike Stolese

802-658-6771 ext. 11

[email protected]

Burlington, VT – In partnership with the Burlington Wine & Food Festival (BWFF), The Good Food Truck (GFT) will be serving up local fare at the ArtsRiot Truck Stop on Friday, June 16th from 5 – 10 p.m. The truck stop highlights a week of events leading up to the BWFF’s Grand Tasting sessions on Saturday, June 24th.

This Friday, Emmet Moseley, GFT Manager, will be serving house-made sausages made with Vermont raised pork along with ArtsRiot selling wine by the glass from Vermont Wine Merchants. WPTZ NewsChannel 5 Chief Meteorologist Tom Messner will be broadcasting live with updates from the Truck Stop.

“We’re so happy to be able to work in support of the Food Shelf on a number of initiatives this year, including our fundraiser to kick off the festival at the ArtsRiot Truck Stop,” said Stolese, co-owner of Vermont Wine Merchants & co-owner of the Burlington Wine & Food Festival. “We know how important the Food Shelf’s programs are to so many people in the community, and we’re glad to be able to give back in a small way.”

The Good Food Truck, a program of the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf (CEFS), will also be serving small bites at the BWFF and accepting donations. A portion of the proceeds from Grand Tasting tickets and all proceeds from silent auction sales will go to support CEFS programs.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Vermont Wine Merchants, Burlington Wine & Food Festival and ArtsRiot to bring the Good Food to foodies from Burlington and beyond,” said Moseley. “I’m really excited to tell our story to an engaged group of foodies at the ArtsRiot Truck Stop and the Burlington Wine & Food Festival.”

BWFF supports the work of CEFS programs which serve around 11,000 people each year, including those served by the GFT. Every meal served at both the Truck Stop and the festival will help GFT meet its goal of serving 10,000 free, locally sourced meals to low income Vermonters this year.

The 8th annual BWFF showcases hundreds of fine wines from around the world, along with cuisine by top local and regional chefs, Vermont cheeses and artisan food specialties, all accompanied by live jazz on the shore of Lake Champlain.

Two Grand Tasting sessions take place on Saturday, June 24th (12 noon – 3:30 p.m./5 – 8:30 p.m.). Tickets are $60 in advance/$70 (if available) at the gate and include all wine tastings and menu samples, along with a complete schedule of fun and informative food and wine seminars.

Visit burlingtonwineandfoodfestival.com for a full event schedule and details.