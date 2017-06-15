 

BioTek’s Response to Paris Climate Accord

Jun. 15, 2017

News Release — BioTek
June 14, 2017

June 14, 2017, WINOOSKI VT, USA — BioTek Instruments continues to strengthen its commitment to sustainability by joining the over 1,200 governors, mayors, businesses, investors, and colleges and universities from across the U.S. who have voiced their intent to continue to ensure the U.S. remains a global leader in reducing carbon emissions. By declaring that ‘we are still in,’ BioTek and the other signatories are putting the best interests of their constituents, customers, students and communities first while assuring the rest of the world that American leadership on climate change extends well beyond the current federal government.

The science is clear. The planet’s environment is changing, and this is largely due to human activity. It is also clear that the impact on earth’s inhabitants, including people, will be negative. The only question is the magnitude of the impact, and exact timing. BioTek’s Vice President, Adam Alpert noted, “BioTek is committed to decreasing its carbon foot print by focusing both on energy efficiency and renewable sources for power. Its new solar facilities in Whiting and Milton, Vermont, for example, offset 100% of the company’s electrical energy cost. This is one of many existing company-wide programs promoting energy conservation, recycling, and environmental protection. We are demonstrating leadership through action, and at a critical time. Locally and in partnership with the many governments, companies, and institutions dedicated to reducing carbon emissions, we are taking steps that will help achieve the bigger goal — a cleaner and safer environment around the world.”

BioTek Instruments, Inc., headquartered in Winooski, VT, USA, is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of innovative life science instrumentation. Our comprehensive product line includes cell imaging systems, microplate readers, washers, dispensers, automated incubators, stackers and pipetting systems. These products enable life science research by providing high performance, cost-effective analysis and quantification of biomolecules, biomolecular interactions and cellular structure and function across diverse applications. BioTek espouses a “Think Possible” approach that sets the tone for fresh ideas, unsurpassed customer service and original innovations.

