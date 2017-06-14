Vermont Public Service Department announces Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel meeting

News Release — Vermont Public Service Department

June 14, 2017

Contact:

Tony Leshinskie

(802)272-1714

[email protected]

Vermont Public Service Department Announces June 22, 2017 Meeting of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel

Montpelier, VT – The Public Service Department today announced the next meeting of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2017, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Governor Hunt House, 322 Governor Hunt Road in Vernon, VT.

The Panel will receive presentations from AREVA and Burns & McDonnell, NorthStar’s partners in the Vermont Yankee decommissioning.

Representatives from Entergy and the State of Vermont will provide updates on the decommissioning activities at Vermont Yankee. In addition, the Vermont Public Service Department will provide a status report on the Certificate of Public Good petition that Entergy and NorthStar have filed with the Vermont Public Service Board.

The complete agenda for the Thursday, June 22, 2017 meeting can be viewed at: http://publicservice.vermont.gov/sites/dps/files/documents/NDCAP/6.22.17_NDCAP_Meeting_Agenda-FINAL.pdf

Presentation material for this meeting will be added to the NDCAP webpage at http://publicservice.vermont.gov/electric/ndcap as it becomes available.

All meetings of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel are open to the public. The public can submit comments to the Panel by emailing [email protected]. (All emails sent to NDCAP become public record.)

Remote Access (via GoToWebinar) will be available for the meeting. Please email Tony Leshinskie, Vermont State Nuclear Engineer at [email protected] or through [email protected] to request a remote access connection. Remote access requests should be made no later than 12 noon on Thursday, June 22, 2017.