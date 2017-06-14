 

Sanders Statement on Sessions Hearing

Jun. 14, 2017, 9:50 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Sen. Bernie Sanders
June 13, 2017

Contact:
Sanders Press Office
[email protected]

WASHINGTON, June 13 – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) issued the following statement Tuesday after Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Russian meddling in the United States election:

“The attorney general’s appearance raised more questions than answers about President Trump and whether he has tried to derail the investigation of Russian interference in our democracy. The attorney general dodged critical questions about the president’s real rationale for firing the FBI director. He skirted legitimate questions about why he played a key role in the firing of Mr. Comey after supposedly recusing himself from the Russia investigation. He also was unwilling to say whether he and the president had discussed pardons for White House or campaign aides.

“The American people deserve answers to these and other important questions. The congressional investigations and the separate criminal investigation by an independent prosecutor must find the truth.”

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Sanders Statement on Sessions Hearing"