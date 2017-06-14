Sanders Statement on Sessions Hearing

News Release — Sen. Bernie Sanders

June 13, 2017

WASHINGTON, June 13 – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) issued the following statement Tuesday after Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Russian meddling in the United States election:

“The attorney general’s appearance raised more questions than answers about President Trump and whether he has tried to derail the investigation of Russian interference in our democracy. The attorney general dodged critical questions about the president’s real rationale for firing the FBI director. He skirted legitimate questions about why he played a key role in the firing of Mr. Comey after supposedly recusing himself from the Russia investigation. He also was unwilling to say whether he and the president had discussed pardons for White House or campaign aides.

“The American people deserve answers to these and other important questions. The congressional investigations and the separate criminal investigation by an independent prosecutor must find the truth.”