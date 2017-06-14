 

Royalton voters approve merger

Jun. 14, 2017, 4:56 am by Leave a Comment
On Tuesday, Royalton voters reversed an April no vote on a school district merger with Bethel and Rochester, setting the stage for mergers in seven school districts.

Royalton voted 377 to 248 on Tuesday after a series of public meetings about the merger.
The plan for unifying Bethel, Rochester and Royalton school districts will go forward as long as Rochester voters uphold a yes vote when they go back to the polls next week.

Bethel resident Lisa Floyd, who was on the Act 46 study committee, was excited Tuesday night after the polls closed.

“This will do amazing things for educating kids in our communities, I’m pretty happy right now,” she said.

The students are the real winners in all this, according to Geo Honigford, a Royalton school board member who served on the Act 46 study committee.

“I think this is wonderful for kids,” Honigford said. “The town has decided to do something that will enhance their kids education by leaps and bounds this is the best thing to hit Royalton since sliced bread.”

Royalton voters rejected the same unification plan 460 to 203 in April. That sank merger proposals for six other towns in the White River region, including Rochester, Bethel, Chelsea, Tunbridge, Granville and Hancock.

In the spring, residents thought they had other options, Honigford.

“There were a lot of people who voted no the first time that I was really shocked voted no, but they thought there was another plan and it was no big deal to just say no,” he said.

Floyd commended the residents and volunteers in Royalton who held community meetings and helped inform their neighbors since the last vote.

“I hope we can get back to the place we were at where the people in Rochester who supported the original plan understand the residents of Bethel and Royalton really see the value of working with Rochester,” she said.

The merger plan keeps the elementary students in their communities, sends middle school students to Bethel and high school students to Royalton. Under the plan, Rochester would offer an experiential learning course in environmental studies to secondary students.

Rochester voted for the plan in April. If they do so again, the unification will move forward in Royalton, Bethel and Rochester, and will make it possible for the two other mergers in Tunbridge and Chelsea, and Granville and Hancock to also move forward.

Filed Under: Education Tagged With: , , ,
Tiffany Danitz Pache

Tiffany Danitz Pache is VTDigger's education reporter. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Tiffany Danitz on Twitter @tpache

Latest stories by Tiffany Danitz

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Royalton voters approve merger"