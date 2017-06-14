 

Roundtable receives grant to support Vermont Talent Pipeline Management Project

Vermont Business Roundtable
June 13, 2017

Roundtable Receives Grant from the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation
to Support Vermont Talent Pipeline Management Project

The Vermont Business Roundtable, through its VBR Research & Education Foundation, was awarded a grant of $10,000 from the J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation to advance the work of the Vermont Talent Pipeline Management Project (VTPM).

“The Roundtable is grateful for this support, which comes at a crucial point early in the life of the VTPM project and lends credibility to our efforts to improve the employability of Vermont students, to improve alignment of employer needs with education and workforce programs, and grow Vermont’s economy,” said Roundtable President Lisa Ventriss.

The Vermont Talent Pipeline Management Project is a unique statewide, employer-led model created by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to address our workforce shortages by leveraging lessons learned from supply-chain management and expanding the role of employers as end-customers of education and workforce systems.

The J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation, a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation, envisions a Vermont where no promising job goes unfilled for lack of a qualified applicant. Since 2008, the Foundation has awarded over $3M in support of that vision. Information about the Foundation’s available grants and Vermont’s high-pay, high-demand jobs can be found at www.mcclurevt.org.

