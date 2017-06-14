Phoenix Books Essex to celebrate the launch of Hinchliff memoir

News Release — Phoenix Books

June 13, 2017

Contact:

John Turner

802.858.9344 (o)

802.324.6531 (c)

[email protected]

Essex – Local Vermont author Nancy Hinchliff and Phoenix Books Essex will celebrate the launch of Hinchliff’s new memoir, Operatic Divas and Naked Irishmen: An Innkeeper’s Tale, on Tuesday, June 13th at 7pm.

At the age of 64, with no business experience, Nancy Hinchliff bought a turn-of-the-century mansion in Louisville, Kentucky; using dogged determination and tenacity to turn it into a successful, charming Victorian Inn. Single-handedly she learned and ran the business alone; a woman ‘leaning-in’ before its time, coping with one mishap after another.

In Operatic Divas and Naked Irishmen, the reader is drawn into this humorous and engaging tale as the author navigates her way through no shortage of strange encounters, adventures and interesting guests. Now 86, Hinchliff’s stories give readers an extensive, witty and honest look at what it’s like to run a bed & breakfast and be an innkeeper, as she candidly describes her twenty-year journey of self-discovery.

What: Operatic Divas & Naked Irishmen: An Innkeepers Tale. Book Launch and Reading

Where: Phoenix Books Essex, 21 Essex Way, Essex, VT.

When: Tuesday June 13, 2017 – 7pm

This event is free and open to all. Copies of Operatic Divas and Naked Irishmen will be available for attendees to purchase and have signed.

“For anyone who has ever thought about running a bed and breakfast, Operatic Divas and Naked Irishman offers a hilarious birds-eye view behind the Victorian curtains… with mouth-watering recipes woven through-out, the author shows us just how much you can do with a little daring tenacity in the face of a lonely retirement.”

—Katharine Hollister, editor, Beatdom Magazine

“Operatic Divas and Naked Irishmen is brave, funny, entertaining, and educational. I loved [Hinchliff’s] wit, marveled at her courage and tenacity, and rooted her on throughout.”

—Teresa Rhyne, author of The Dog Lived (and so will I)

Nancy Hinchliff holds undergraduate degrees in music and education and graduate degrees in music, science of education, and special education. She is certified to teach English, music, geography and history. She taught in the Chicago public school system for twenty-five years, and in the school of education at the University of Illinois in Chicago. She has been writing all of her adult life – mostly journal articles, essays, and creative non-fiction – and has been published in newsletters, local magazines, and as a guest on several blogs. In 2008, she coauthored Room at the Table, a cookbook written for the Bed and Breakfast Association of Kentucky, for which she won their president’s award. Hinchliff is now a member of the Burlington Writers Workshop and is working on her second memoir.