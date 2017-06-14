Norwich University to Celebrate Newest Online Graduates

News Release — Norwich University

June 13, 2017

Norwich to Celebrate Newest Online Graduates

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University’s College of Graduate and Continuing Studies (CGCS) will host its annual Residency Conference June 19-23. Over 580 students set to graduate, representing 11 online master’s programs and three online bachelor’s degree completion programs, will gather on the Northfield, Vt., campus for a week of academic conferences and presentations, networking, Norwich traditions, and commencement.

The CGCS residency conference theme this year is “Leading Today, Inspiring Tomorrow,” and includes several programmatic and interdisciplinary sessions and experiential learning activities that encompass this theme.

A group of students will be working with local companies to take an in-depth look at the background, growth, challenges, and other aspects of operations of these companies, and students will apply what they’ve learned from coursework. This real-world application will also take place with cyber security and threat simulations and an interdisciplinary forensics exercise.

This June will mark the 5th Annual Leadership Summit, an event that pairs a multi-disciplinary group of students with an organization to confidentially tackle leadership challenges identified by each organization. This year, students from 10 master’s degree programs will help eight organizations. The Leadership Summit was developed as the first offering of the Norwich University Leadership and Change Institute.

In disciplines such as history, nursing, and civil engineering, students will present their research and capstone projects as their culminating academic experience at Norwich.

The keynote presentation will be from best-selling author and futurist Peter Warren Singer, a strategist and senior fellow at New America. The author of multiple award-winning books, he is considered one of the world’s leading experts on 21st century security issues.

Singer presents his address Wednesday, June 21, at 7 p.m. in Plumley Armory on the Norwich campus as part of Norwich’s Todd Lecture Series, a program that invites distinguished speakers to campus to engage the Norwich academic community in diverse dialogue. The event is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Todd Lecture Series website. A book signing will follow the lecture.

2017 Residency by the numbers:

• 583 students will represent all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and nine international countries.

• An additional 115 guests will gather on campus during residency week.

• 57 faculty members will participate.

• 42 students are earning their second degree from Norwich.

• 207 students will join four professional honor societies.

• 107 students are to be recognized as members of the SALUTE Veterans National Honor Society*

• 150 unique academic sessions, panels and discussions will convene.

• 25 Norwich employees will graduate.

*A total of 155 graduating and current students will be the first inductees into Norwich University’s online student chapter of SALUTE, the national honor society for veterans and active-duty military personnel.

From serving their communities and the nation to leading organizations, the 2017 graduating class exemplifies the Norwich guiding value of service to others. The Class of 2017 graduates include 30-year veterans of the military, CISOs, founders of non-profit organizations, published authors, law enforcement leaders and special agents, vice presidents of companies, individuals actively serving in the armed forces, educators, healthcare professionals, and CEOs.

Norwich University is a nationally recognized leader in online graduate and undergraduate education and its residency conference, often cited as a highlight by CGCS graduates, is unique among online programs.