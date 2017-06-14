National Endowment for the Arts announces grants to Vermont organizations

News Release — Vermont Arts Council

June 14, 2017

Contact:

Susan McDowell

802.828.0152

[email protected]

Today, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced grants to Vermont organizations. Seven organizations will each receive $135,000 through the Art Works program. One organization will be awarded $50,000 through an Our Town grant, and the Vermont Arts Council will receive funding through a Partnership agreement.

Art Works is the NEA’s largest category and focuses on funding the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence, public engagement with art, lifelong learning in the arts, and strengthening of communities through the arts. This year’s recipients are:

New Music On the Point (NMOP) in Brandon

$10,000 will support free community concerts. The New Music On the Point (NMOP) Festival’s artists in residence will engage the rural community through free concerts. Among the artists included in the project will be the string ensemble JACK Quartet and vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth. Public concerts of contemporary chamber music will be performed in nontraditional venues in Woodstock, reaching residents there as well as thoseof Killington, Middlebury, Rutland, and other towns in Central Vermont.

The New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro

$10,000 will support artist residencies for circus arts performers. Emerging circus arts ensembles will be provided with housing, rehearsal space, production mentorship, technical support, and directorial guidance for the development or completion of a new work. Residencies will culminate with work-in-progress showings, and ensembles will be given video recordings of their work.

Burlington City Arts in Burlington

$20,000 will support Festival of Fools, a celebration of street performances, acrobatics, circus arts, music, and comedy. The creation of new strategic partnerships for the festival will expand its artist and audience demographic. Multilingual performances will be marketed to attract new audience members. Enhanced programming will engage youth in the Burlington community, where the majority of public middle school students are eligible for the free and reduced-price meal program. Proposed youth activities include workshops on improvisation and stand-up comedy writing, as well as instruction in acrobatics, dance, musical comedy, and clowning.

The Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington

$20,000 will support a series of multidisciplinary presentations and outreach activities. Activities will include performances by artists such as dancer Souleymane Badolo, Sean Dorsey Dance, NEA National Heritage Fellow Indian tabla master Zakir Hussain, Sandglass Theater, theater artist Adrienne Truscott, dance company Urban Bush Women, and dancer Lida Winfield. Artists will participate in a range of related engagement activities including student matinees, workshops, and community-driven dialogue through the Flynn’s Community Catalysts (some details of the projects listed are subject to change).

The Flynn Center for the Performing Arts on behalf of the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival in Burlington

$30,000 will support the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. Plans for this multi-day event include more than 100 free performances and educational activities featuring nationally renowned and Vermont-based artists. The event will also feature as many as 50 regional middle and high school jazz bands. Confirmed artists-in-residence are the Joshua Redman Quartet who, in addition to performing, may lead clinics with school jazz bands; conduct workshops with social service agencies; present lectures; conduct listening sessions; and participate in a student matinee. Additional ancillary events may include meet-the-artist interview sessions conducted by critic-in-residence Bob Blumenthal and jazz film screenings. Select performances will be recorded for the “Discover Jazz” television series, produced and aired on Vermont PBS.

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra in Burlington

$10,000 will support the 22nd annual Made In Vermont Music Festival Tour, a performance touring project in underserved rural communities. The orchestra will present concert programs and educational outreach activities and will include the commissioning and premiere performances of a new work by native Vermont composer Paul Dedell. The composer will join Music Director Jaime Laredo and orchestra musicians in engaging high school and college students and members of each community in activities including the Green Room Program, workshops, and public lectures.

The Vermont Folklife Center (VFC) in Middlebury

$35,000 will support the Vermont Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program and ongoing fieldwork. VFC’s apprenticeship program will offer stipends to master artists so that they may pass on time-honored skills and knowledge. Additionally, VFC will continue its fieldwork and outreach into diverse cultural communities, such as those with long-time residents and newer immigrants, to identify traditional artists, document cultural practices, and introduce the apprenticeship program.

Our Town is the NEA’s signature creative placemaking program. It supports partnerships of artists, arts organizations, and municipal government that work to revitalize neighborhoods. A grant of $50,000 from this program will go to Next Stage Arts in Putney to support Putneyfest: A Collaborative Celebration of Vermont History, Arts, and Culture.

Through Partnership agreements, the NEA translates national leadership into local and regional benefit. States and U.S. jurisdictions have their own arts agencies that together receive 40 percent of the NEA’s grantmaking funds each year to support programs and leverage state funding. The Vermont Arts Council portion of that funding is $708,900.

The Vermont Arts Council envisions a state where everyone has access to the arts and creativity in their life, education, and community. Through its programs and services, the Council strives to increase public awareness of the positive role artists and arts organizations play in communities and to maximize opportunities for everyone to experience the arts. Since 1965, the Council has been the state’s primary provider of funding, advocacy, and information for the arts in Vermont. www.vermontartscouncil.org.