John Freitag: A lesson in intransigence
Editor’s note: This commentary is by John Freitag, of Strafford, who was the facilities manager for the Strafford School District for 33 years. He has long been actively involved in community affairs and is currently serving his third term on the Strafford Selectboard. He considers himself to be a passionate moderate.President John F. Kennedy once said, “Those who make peaceful evolution impossible make violent revolution inevitable.” While clearly such drastic sentiments don’t apply to the Vermont NEA and its unwillingness to consider any position other than the status quo, there is a lesson about intransigence in these words that would be wise to heed.
Up until this year, the Vermont-NEA with its large membership and well-paid staff has pretty much had its way, both in Montpelier and in school negotiations around Vermont. However, high property taxes and fees, reduced federal aid and unmet challenges like funding the cleanup of Lake Champlain have the state’s financial matters coming to a head. Adjustments will have to be made. If we want to preserve the good we have, it is best to make adjustments now and in a reasonable fashion, like the proposal to go to statewide negotiations for teachers’ health insurance, than later when there will be fewer options.
We do a disservice not to recognize the broader good as well as our own needs.
My own views are steeped in over 40 years of supporting the local school in Strafford, where at times matters have become extremely contentious. Multiple bond votes for a school renovation in the late 1980s got pretty darn ugly. After the first bond proposal for a large two-wing addition was voted down, I played a small role as PTA president in helping to find a compromise solution. In 2001, after years of significant budget increases, the Strafford School budget was petitioned to be reconsidered. In a meeting that lasted till midnight, people tried to find a balance between the desire to provide for the school while still doing it within the means of the community. The initial vote to reduce the budget by 15 percent failed by two votes. Eventually after pleas not to gut the school, a 3.5 percent reduction in the budget was passed by a one-vote margin. Both the bond and significant budget increases, while well intended, went beyond what many people felt they could handle. The lesson learned was that there are limits to just how much we can do.
After years of property tax increases under the Shumlin administration, we are at a similar point in the state. Flexibility is needed now and will be even more so in the future. President Kennedy also said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” We do a disservice not to recognize the broader good as well as our own needs. The Vermont-NEA and those legislators unwilling to make reasonable adjustments, like the governor’s proposal, risk alienating the people they serve and setting up a situation that could have unintended consequences for the union, their unquestioning backers in Montpelier, and, far worse, for our schools and children.
