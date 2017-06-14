Howard Center Project Hire Celebrates 35 Years

News Release — Howard Center

June 13, 2017

Contact:

Martie Majoros

[email protected]

Project Hire Celebrates 35th Anniversary

BURLINGTON, VT— Project Hire, a Howard Center supported employment program for individuals with developmental disabilities, will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Thursday, June 15, with an open house reception at the New Moon Café from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Since the program began, 525 businesses have provided employment support to more than 500 individuals, who have either gained or maintained employment. Last year alone, 192 people received employment support. For the past five years, employees have earned a total of $3,936,145, which represents a savings to Social Security of $1,661,500.

A highlight of the anniversary reception will be the introduction of the Steve Cohen Fund. For over 17 years, Steve lived independently and was proud of his job at Healthy Living in South Burlington. When Steve passed away, his mom, Linda Morrow, and her family, wanted to make sure people were able to experience the same opportunities he did. They established The Steve Cohen Fund which will provide Project Hire $50,000 to support client employment over the next 10 years. In establishing the Fund, Steve’s mother says, “We created the Steve Cohen Fund to raise money to support others with aspirations to work, contribute, and enrich lives.”

For more information, contact Martie Majoros at 488-6911 or [email protected].