Green Mountain National Forest thanks Fishing Derby sponsors and participants

News Release — Green Mountain National Forest

June 14, 2017

Media Contact:

Brett Hillman

Voice: (802) 362-2307 x7217

[email protected]

GMNF THANKS FISHING DERBY SPONSORS AND PARTICIPANTS

Manchester Center, VT. The Manchester Ranger District of the Green Mountain National Forest would like to thank our friends and partners for making the Twenty-seventh Annual Youth Fishing Derby at Hapgood Pond a great success! In all, 83 kids aged twelve and under threw their lines in the water after the opening whistle blew at 9 AM on Saturday, June 10.

The weather was perfect for a day on the pond, with full sun and temperatures in the mid-70s. While brook trout are more apt to bite in the shade and when the water is cooler, the kids still managed to catch an impressive number of fish – 88 in total! The grand prizes, Orvis rod-and-reel outfits, went to four-year-old Kaia Knight and eleven-year-old Noah Buffum for catching the two largest fish. Anderson Bushee, Sydney Kravetz, Dylan Buffum, and Lindsey Treat also won prizes for catching the largest fish in their respective age groups. Everyone was treated to hamburgers, hot dogs, and Ben and Jerry’s ice cream after the final whistle blew. Kids also enjoyed a surprise visit from Woodsy Owl!

Big thanks go to Ben and Jerry’s for once again donating the ice cream and the Orvis Company for providing some of the prizes. Special recognition also goes to the Southwestern Vermont Chapter of Trout Unlimited for helping to plan, fund, and staff the event. Their cooperation through our partnership over the years has made the annual fishing derby possible. We would not be able to hold this popular event without their hard work and dedication to area youth.

Many other people and organizations have helped sponsor previous fishing derbies through their generous donations of money and gifts. Without them, the event would not be 27 years old and still going strong. We would like to acknowledge those who have donated in the past to help this annual event become a reality, including Raymond James and Associates, Inc., Barry Mayer, the Gary Ameden family, Angus Black, Andy Tarantino and A Safe Place Self Storage, Manchester Lions Club, Fuller’s Restoration, American Museum of Fly Fishing, r.k. Miles Inc., Vermont Country Store, Gourmet Deli and Café, Manchester Rod & Gun Club, Myerson Law Office, Wantastiquet Rotary, Manchester Rotary, Factory Point National and Berkshire Bank, Chittenden Bank, The Bank of Bennington, Rick Wohlrab and the Folsom Corp, Norse House Ski and Sport, Johnny Seesaws, Express Copy, Jeremiah Evarts, the Wood Fired Pizza Company, Northshire Book Store, and the VT Fish and Wildlife Department. Thank you one and all!

Again, the Green Mountain National Forest would like to thank all our young participants and their parents, and especially our partners and sponsors for their help and support. We hope to see everyone again next year!