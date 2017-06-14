Director of State Police announces promotion of sergeant to lieutenant

News Release — Department of Public Safety

June 12, 2017

Contact:

Scott Waterman

802-241-5277 desk

802-279-4554 cell

[email protected]

Colonel Matthew T. Birmingham, Director of the Vermont State Police, is pleased to announce the following promotion:

Effective June 12, 2017, Detective Sergeant Dave Petersen, Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit assigned to the St. Johnsbury Field Station and VSP Bomb Squad Team Leader, is promoted to Lieutenant, Commander of the Office of Professional Standards.

Lieutenant Petersen is assuming command of the Office of Professional Standards from Lieutenant Dee Barbic, who retired June 10th, 2017, after 26 years of service to Vermont. In her role as the Professional Standards Commander, Lt. Barbic supervised the Vermont State Police effort to achieve CALEA accreditation. The Vermont State Police was awarded accreditation on March 25, 2017. Lieutenant Peterson will continue The Vermont State Police Office of Professional Standards mission to oversee the continual review and revision of Vermont State Police policies and practices.

Lieutenant Petersen has served Vermonters for 16 years as a member of the Vermont State Police, graduating from the Vermont Police Academy in 2001. He began his career as a trooper assigned to the St. Johnsbury Field Station, and has held several positions through his career to include Patrol Sergeant and Detective Sergeant with BCI. Lt. Petersen assumed command of the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad in 2014 and will continue in this role as the Bomb Squad Commander.

Lieutenant Petersen can be reached at the Vermont State Police Headquarters at 45 State Drive in Waterbury; by phone at 802-241- 5618, and email at [email protected] .

To find out more about the Office of Professional Standards and its mission for Vermonters, visit http://vsp.vermont.gov/support/professionalstandards .