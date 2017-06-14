 

Department of Labor announces workforce development director

MONTPELIER, VT – Commissioner of Labor, Lindsay Kurrle, announced the appointment of long-time Department of Labor employee David Lahr as the new Workforce Development Division Director.

“As we work to align statewide workforce, education, and economic development resources necessary to develop a vibrant economy where businesses can thrive and people want to work and live, it is critical that we have a leader who is innovative, creative, knowledgeable and motivated. David Lahr has the experience, leadership skills, and the energy we will need to be successful in reaching our goals. Vermonters deserve good jobs and businesses should be able to find employees with the skills they are seeking. I am confident that with David’s leadership we can achieve this.”

David Lahr first joined state government over 30 years ago, and has been working in various leadership capacities in workforce development since then. A Norwich University Adult Degree Graduate, Lahr has served for the last five years as the Assistant Director of the Workforce Development Division. During his time at the Department of Labor, Lahr was integral in two very large Workforce Development reorganizations that not only successfully mitigated federal cuts to the Division, but also produced the footprint the Department uses today to deliver training and assistance services to all Vermonters.

“One of my priorities as Director of the Workforce Development Division is to make sure that Vermonters’ skills are matching with new technologies and the needs of businesses. I am also fully committed to ensuring that Vermonters who have generally been unengaged in skills training or skills upgrading, and those individuals who have been disenfranchised or face barriers, are able to participate in a successful Vermont economy,” said David Lahr.

