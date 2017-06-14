CVSWMD Compost Hauling Program Changes Hands

News Release — Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District

June 13, 2017

Contact:

Bruce Westcott

(802) 229-9383 x 101

Transition to Grow Compost begins July 1

MONTPELIER— The first municipal organics hauling program east of the Mississippi changes hands next month. After 13 years contributing to an infrastructure that enables large scale hauling and composting of food scraps in Vermont, the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District (CVSWMD) is pleased to announce that its business and school composting program will change hands to Grow Compost of Vermont, starting July 1, 2017.

CVSWMD has operated a school and business food scrap hauling program since 2004, when it started with just 10 participants. The program has grown significantly since then, contributing to a statewide effort to keep food scraps out of the landfill by closing the loop on food systems.

“CVSWMD and Grow Compost of Vermont have a long history of a working partnership related to composting and food scrap hauling. CVSWMD is proud of its long-term work on organics diversion, and pleased to be transitioning to Grow Compost, a company that has long been committed to high quality food scrap recycling, by feeding it to people, animals and the soil,” said CVSWMD General Manager Bruce Westcott

Over the 13 years that CVSWMD has operated its business composting program, it helped divert over 12,000 tons of food scraps away from the landfill. That translates to 2,112 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide Equivalent (MTCO2); according to the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator, that is equal to removing 446 passenger vehicles from the road for one year, or the carbon sequestration of 54,735 tree seedlings grown for ten years.

CVSWMD and Grow Compost staff will be working together to provide a seamless transition for program participants. CVSWMD remains committed to reducing food waste, and will continue reaching out to individuals and businesses with support for recycling, composting, waste reduction and assistance with Act 148, Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law.

Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law bans food scraps from the landfill. The ban effects generators of large volumes of food scraps starting in 2014 with all those producing two tons or more per week and culminating in 2020 with a full statewide ban for all Vermonters.