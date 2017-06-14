City Market Selects Artists for South End Co-op

News Release — City Market, Onion River Co-op

June 13, 2017

Contact:

Allison Weinhagen

802-861-9750

[email protected]

Two Co-op Member artists selected for storefront murals

Burlington, VT – Last summer, City Market issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for three murals on the exterior of the new South End store, set to break ground in late fall 2017 at 207 Flynn Avenue, Burlington. The murals are meant to continue the theme of making the Co-op welcoming to all Members and customers, as well as a way to celebrate the artistry of Burlington’s South End.

Twenty-four artists or teams of artists submitted responses to indicate interest in one, two or all three mural locations. The City Market team selected nine of these artists to create formal proposals for the South End murals. In March and April, the Co-op offered an opportunity for community members to vote on their favorite three proposals to inform the final decision on which murals will become part of the South End Co-op. After reviewing the thousands of votes cast and reviewing proposals with an internal team, the Co-op has selected two artists for the three mural projects.

The Poppyclock Collective (artists Haley Bishop Rockwood and DeAnna Lynn Kerley) will paint the larger mural (about 12’ x 50’) facing Flynn Avenue. The Collective’s goal is to create affordable artwork that is accessible to our community. Haley and DeAnna enjoy creating community events, like collage nights, and teaching people to feel comfortable presenting their art. Haley is a local artist and teacher working with watercolors and mixed media. DeAnna is also a local artist who works with acrylic and combines humor and art in her pieces.

Abby Manock will paint the two smaller murals facing Briggs Street (about 11’ x 16’ and 11’ x 22’) on either side of the outdoor café spaces. Abby is a multi-media artist working in sculpture, drawing, set/prop design, performance installation, repeated pattern textiles, and mural painting. She is best known around Burlington for her iconic murals and graphics, some of which include, the Diggers Mirth Farm Truck, Burlington School Food Projects’ Fork in the Road food truck, the bathrooms at Penny Cluse Cafe, Lucky Next Door, and SEABA, the office at S.P.A.C.E Gallery, and many custom murals and textile designs in private homes and offices.

Allison Weinhagen, City Market’s Director of Community Engagement, is eager to work with these artists and their visions for murals in the South End. “Haley, DeAnna and Abby are talented artists with amazing mural concepts; we’re absolutely delighted that they are part of our expansion team! We’re looking forward to finalizing the artwork, creating the wallspace for them and then having our community watch them create original pieces of artwork that will help define our new South End cooperative.”