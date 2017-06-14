Children’s Literacy Foundation aims to serve children at summer readers events

News Release — Children’s Literacy Foundation

June 14, 2017

Contact:

Erika Nichols-Frazer

(802) 244-0944

[email protected]

The Children’s Literacy Foundation Aims to Serve 8,000 Children This Summer at 140 Summer Readers Events

Waterbury Center, VT — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF)’s Summer Readers grant offers a fun storytelling presentation by one of CLiF’s 60 professional children’s author/illustrators, poets, graphic novelists, and storytellers and two free new books for each child to choose from to organizations serving low-income, at-risk, and rural children in New Hampshire and Vermont during the summer. CLiF’s Summer Readers grant is designed to combat ‘summer slide,’ the loss of reading skills gained during the school year that occurs during summer break. Low-income children are at particular risk of losing literacy skills during the summer due to lack of access to reading material and often, lack of guided reading time in the home due to busy summer schedules. CLiF aims to get kids excited about reading and writing through inspiring presentations at summer camps, end-of-school year celebrations, summer meal sites, homeless shelters, and just about anywhere in Vermont and New Hampshire where you can find low-income and at-risk kids in the summer.

CLiF Program Manager Jana Brown says, “Providing access to new, high-quality books during the summer helps children and families make literacy a priority during the summer vacation months. CLiF’s Summer Readers program has grown by more than 1200% since 2006 and this summer we look forward to serving thousands of kids at summer programs across VT and NH.”

This summer, CLiF will serve 8,000 children at 140 Summer Readers events in more than 100 Vermont and New Hampshire towns. Summer Readers sites include:

• Fletcher Free Library in Burlington, Vermont

• Green Mountain Camp for girls in Dummerston, Vermont

• Essex Junction Parks & Rec. Department in Essex Jct., Vermont

• Camp Mayhew in Bristol, New Hampshire

• Project Extra in Laconia, New Hampshire

• Merrimack YMCA summer day camp in Merrimack, New Hampshire

Summer Readers programs are awarded based on a grant application process.