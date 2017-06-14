Burlington School Board wades into health benefits debate - VTDigger

The school board in Vermont’s largest city has spoken out against some of the proposals lawmakers made at the end of the legislative session to counter the governor’s plan for shifting teacher health care negotiations to the state level.

Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders were still looking for a way out of their impasse over the issue after meeting again Wednesday.

The Burlington School Board doesn’t want those discussions to result in districts’ having to cut from their voter-approved budgets to make up for “theoretical savings” they’d be expected to find on health care.

Board members also said legislative changes that affect spending need to be in place before the fall, because school budgets are decided between October and January.

The board passed a resolution Tuesday night weighing in on the issue. It asks state leaders not to agree to a plan or propose legislation during a veto session next week that cuts support from the education fund to school districts to pay for a tax break.

“We are not taking a political position but are asking for consideration of our budgeting cycle when the legislation is crafted that affects our budgets,” said Mark Barlow, the legislative liaison for the Burlington School Board.

The governor and a group of legislators are in closed-door negotiations this week trying to come to a resolution over how to handle bargaining over health insurance for school employees. Any resolution will be the centerpiece of next week’s veto session.

Scott vetoed the budget and the education tax bill after weeks of back and forth with the Legislature over his proposal to move teacher health care negotiations from school districts to the state level. Some of the compromises the Democratic leadership offered kept bargaining local, but would have forced cuts to already-approved school budgets and required school districts to return any savings from health care changes to taxpayers.

The Burlington board argues in its resolution that it had savings from health care changes in mind when building the 2018 school budget that voters approved. If the Legislature forces cuts in an effort to contain costs and capture “theoretical savings that districts may realize as they implement new … health insurance plans,” it wouldn’t be acceptable, board members state.

Burlington’s board and teachers are still in contract negotiations. Barlow said if those talks yield savings, the school board would like to keep them.

“We don’t know what the savings will be yet, but if there are any we want to use them to meet our strategic planning objectives,” he said.

Scott says his plan, which he introduced in April, would let the state take advantage of up to $26 million in savings when school employees switch to less expensive health plans Jan. 1, as is happening regardless.

Before lawmakers ended their session in late May, the Senate passed an amendment from President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden, that would have kept bargaining over teacher health care at the local level and given property tax payers relief by cutting $13 million from fiscal year 2018 education spending.

Under that amendment, if school districts failed to bargain an 80/20 split in premiums and specific out-of-pocket costs, they would have to make up the difference. The Agency of Education would subtract that amount from what the district gets from the education fund. That would likely mean cuts to either programming or staff — sort of a backdoor cost containment.

Scott opposed this countermeasure, saying it could force school boards to cut programming and staff.

The Burlington resolution asks the Legislature to respect the district budgeting cycle. It says that if lawmakers decide to impose any more cost restraints, they should do so by October because that is when school districts do their budgeting for the following fiscal year.

An amendment that passed the House, from Rep. Kathryn Webb, D-Shelburne, would also have restricted school districts’ ability to use any savings they might bargain by forcing them to give any and all savings back to taxpayers.

Scott originally wanted to give just a third of the savings back to taxpayers and put the rest into child care and higher education. But he relented when some Democrats who voted for his plan said they did so because they wanted to provide tax relief.

Barlow said this isn’t only about teacher health care. The Legislature and the governor have a history of imposing cost containment plans on districts too late in their budget cycles to react, he said.

In January, Scott used his budget address to call for a freeze on education spending and suggested moving the vote on school budgets from Town Meeting Day in March to May. School boards balked at reworking fiscal year 2018 budgets. Lawmakers agreed and didn’t move Scott’s plan forward.

Scott spokesperson Rebecca Kelley said his January proposal shows he values the work of school boards. “He understands the challenge they face in building their budgets before the state budget has been finalized, which is one reason he proposed and still supports moving the date of the school budget vote to later in the year,” she said.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, welcomed the resolution from the Burlington School Board and sought to shift blame onto Scott, saying big policy changes need to be introduced at the start of the legislative session, not the end. “The House has advocated for a transparent and open legislative process that gives districts the time they need to make decisions and adjust to any legislation that might affect them,” she said.

Then she blamed the governor’s veto of the budget and education tax bill for “shifting the equation.”

Barlow said the school board members approved the resolution so their local legislators would know where they stand when they return to Montpelier next week. “It will be useful to have an official board position on what we want to happen,” he said.